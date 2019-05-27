ASUS is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the occasion the Taiwanese manufacturer rolled out a series of limited edition products, including motherboards and laptops. On the phone side of things, ASUS is introducing the ZenFone 6 Edition 30, a special variant of the ZenFone 6 with an "exclusive design" at the back that's reminiscent of older ASUS devices.

The limited edition phone is backed by a 30-month warranty, and comes embossed with the Edition 30 logo at the back. The main change on the hardware front is the addition of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The rest of the hardware is similar to that of the standard ZenFone 6, including a notch-less 6.4-inch display backed by Gorilla Glass 6, Snapdragon 855, 48MP rotating camera, and a massive 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

ASUS will sell just 3,000 units of the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 globally, with pricing and availability information to be detailed at a later date. But with the standard ZenFone 6 retailing for $500, there's going to be a considerable markup.