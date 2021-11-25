ASUS has started pushing the stable Android 11 update to the two-year old ROG Phone II after launching its closed beta program in September.

Interestingly, the update comes a year after the phone picked up Android 10. It should be noted that the ROG Phone II debuted in 2019 with Android 9 Pie out of the box, so the timing of the latest update isn't too bad by ASUS' standards.

The update includes many of Android 11's new features, such as the system's notification bar style, a built-in screen recorder, improved privacy features, and more. Of course, it includes a much-needed UI update. Click here to see the complete changelog.

In addition, the armoury crate hub, game wizard, file management, clock, picture library, and other applications have been updated. ASUS also introduced a novel feature that allows you to keep Bluetooth enabled even when the phone is in airplane mode.

However, the update comes a little too late for the ROG Phone II, as Android 12 has already begun to arrive on some of the best Android phones, including the ASUS Zenfone 8 series.

To see if the update is available for your ROG Phone II, open the Settings app and navigate to About > System update. The changelog, however, is only available on ASUS' Chinese website, with no mention of it on the company's English website.

It may also take a few weeks for everyone to receive the update. If you don't want to wait that long, though, the OTA is available via XDA Developers.