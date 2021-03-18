The new ASUS ROG Phone 5 has all the right specs to make it one of the best Android phones for gamers, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, an OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, super-fast 65W charging, and a whopping 18GB of RAM. The bold design makes this gaming phone a standout among many of the best Android phones today, but unfortunately, that design seems also to be its weakness.

While in the safe care of JerryRigEverything, things with the ROG Phone 5 started fairly well, performing normally under the scratch and burn tests. Things went downhill fairly quickly in the bend test, which showed the ROG Phone 5 crack along the middle antenna line, disrupting the phone's vibration motor. A bit more bending causes the screen to go out, and finally, the entire back panel is destroyed.