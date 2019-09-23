ASUS' latest gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2 today made its debut in the Indian market. The ROG Phone 2 was launched in China in July this year as the world's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Unlike its predecessor, which was launched in the country at a steep ₹69,999 in India last year, the ROG Phone 2 has been priced quite aggressively. It will start at just ₹37,999 ($536) in the country for the base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage. ASUS has also launched the 12GB RAM variant of the phone with 512GB UFS 3.0 storage in India for ₹59,999 ($846).

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 will go on sale in the country starting September 30 via Flipkart. Launch offers include a 10 percent instant discount on purchasing the phone using Axis bank credit and debit cards as well as ICICI credit cards.

Along with the phone, ASUS has launched the TwinView Dock at ₹19,999 ($282), Mobile Desktop station at ₹12,999 ($183), and the ROG Kunai Gamepad accessory at ₹9,999 ($141). The company will also be selling a 30W charger separately for ₹1,999 ($28). While the 12GB RAM variant of the phone will be bundled with the 30W charger in the box, the base variant will include a 10W charger.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display panel that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit HDR support. It has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP wide-angle lens. The gaming smartphone also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, 24MP selfie camera, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.