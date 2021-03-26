ASUS released the Android 11 update for its flagship ZenFone 6 series phones in January this year. Three months later, the company's newer ZenFone 7 series phones are now making the jump to Android 11.

As reported by XDA Developers, ASUS has confirmed on its ZenTalk forums that the stable Android 11 update is now rolling out to the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro phones as version 30.40.30.93. The update brings a number of important changes, including chat bubbles, one-time permissions, security improvements, and a revamped ZenUI interface. Along with all the new features, the update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch.

Here's the full changelog:

Upgrade system to Android 11

Update applications such as smart housekeeper, contact person, phone, file management, computer, clock, picture library, weather, recording program, settings, one-key switch and local backup

Support one-time permissions, improved file access permission control, automatic reset permissions and other privacy functions

Supports maintaining Bluetooth connection when flying mode is turned on

Adjusted to the Android 11 notification bar style, support for displaying notifications of ongoing conversations

The classic power button style supports Android 11 device control and Google Pay.

Added the use of buttons to adjust the volume and return to advanced gesture settings. Adjust the style and automatically switch the color setting of the system. Remove one-handed mode. Notification settings Added notification records and dialog settings

Adjust the quick setting panel interface and support media control. Added nearby sharing option (need to be added manually)

Some third-party software is not yet compatible with Android 11

Please backup your data before upgrading. If you want to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10, you can use the official software package, but all data will be erased

The system update "Wi-Fi automatic download and installation" setting is turned on by default

The update is only rolling out in Taiwan right now, so it could take a few weeks for the global versions to start receiving the same update. ASUS began pushing the stable Android 11 update for the global versions of the ZenFone 6 roughly a month after the rollout began in Taiwan, so it is possible that the global rollout for the ZenFone 7 series will begin sometime next month.

The ROG Phone 3, which was the best Android phone ASUS launched last year, is also expected to begin receiving the stable Android 11 update within the next few weeks.