What you need to know

  • Recently announced Snapdragon 855 Plus confirmed to be used in the ASUS ROG Phone 2 gaming phone.
  • The 855 Plus has an increased clock rate of 2.96GHz and a 15% faster GPU.
  • The ASUS ROG Phone 2 will also include a 120Hz display and is expected to launch on July 23.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus from Qualcomm was just announced, and we won't have to wait long before we see it in phones. ASUS has already confirmed the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be included in its upcoming ROG Phone 2.

It makes perfect sense for the 855 Plus to make its way into a gaming phone seeing as how the new processor has been touting its increased performance. According to Qualcomm, the new processor will clock in at 2.96GHz, up from the 2.84GHz found in the traditional 855. The GPU is also getting a speed boost with a 15% increase in power.

Along with the bumped up specs, the Snapdragon 855 Plus will also include improvements for AI, XR, and 5G. The word from Qualcomm is that the 855 Plus will be able to offer "superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G devices."

When Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus on July 15, it said we'd see phones using it in the second half of 2019. We didn't expect that we'd see them this soon though.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is expected to debut July 23, so it won't be long before we get a glimpse at the new speedy processor in action. Besides the new and improved Snapdragon chip, we don't know much else about what to expect from the ROG Phone 2.

Previously, we reported that it would include a 120Hz display, which would be an upgrade over the 90Hz display used in the ROG Phone 1. It would also make the ROG Phone 2 one of the very few phones on the market to use a display with such a high refresh rate.

Currently, only the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 use a 120Hz display. If you can't wait and want to get a taste of that high refresh rate in your hands, you can pick up the Razer Phone 2 for $400 today as part of the Prime Day sales. You might want to hurry though, because at that price it may not be in stock for long.

The Snapdragon 855 is a benchmarking beast in a year that needs the power

