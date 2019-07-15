The Snapdragon 855 Plus from Qualcomm was just announced, and we won't have to wait long before we see it in phones. ASUS has already confirmed the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be included in its upcoming ROG Phone 2.

It makes perfect sense for the 855 Plus to make its way into a gaming phone seeing as how the new processor has been touting its increased performance. According to Qualcomm, the new processor will clock in at 2.96GHz, up from the 2.84GHz found in the traditional 855. The GPU is also getting a speed boost with a 15% increase in power.

Along with the bumped up specs, the Snapdragon 855 Plus will also include improvements for AI, XR, and 5G. The word from Qualcomm is that the 855 Plus will be able to offer "superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G devices."

When Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus on July 15, it said we'd see phones using it in the second half of 2019. We didn't expect that we'd see them this soon though.