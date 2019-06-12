What you need to know
- ASUS ROG Phone 2 will include a 120Hz display.
- Displays with high refresh rates are most beneficial for gaming.
- If it uses an AMOLED panel, it will be the first phone with a 120Hz AMOLED display.
When it comes to gaming, the faster the refresh rate of the display the better. That's why ASUS has some fantastic news for mobile gamers, as its recent post from Weibo just confirmed a 120Hz display in the new ASUS ROG Phone 2.
The post includes a promo image announcing the game Under One Person from Tencent which is based on the webcomic of the same name. The promo image illustrates that Under One Person will be the first to fully support the native 120Hz display providing a clearer and smoother gaming experience.
While a higher refresh rate is beneficial for action games, to get the best results the game needs to support those higher refresh rates. Even without native support, the higher refresh rate has the benefit of making your phone seem smoother and more fluid overall.
Over the years, gaming phones have been the first to embrace displays with higher refresh rates, with the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 both including a 120hz LCD screen.
Most recently, we saw the OnePlus 7 Pro released with the first 90Hz AMOLED screen, which earned DisplayMate's highest rating of an A+. This is the first mainstream phone to be released using a display with a high refresh rate, and hopefully not the last.
Considering last year's ASUS ROG Phone used an AMOLED panel, there is the slight possibility the ROG Phone 2 could have a 120Hz AMOLED display. That would make it the world's first AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
However, it's more likely that we'll see the ASUS ROG Phone 2 switch over to a 120Hz LCD panel like the ones used by the Razer phones. Not much else has been revealed about the next ROG Phone, but since the first one launched in July of last year, we shouldn't have much longer to find out more.
Gaming phones
ASUS ROG Phone
Gaming overload
The ASUS ROG Phone is a gaming phone through and through. It comes with a Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a 4000mAh battery. It also has plenty of features just for gamers, such as an add-on fan, customizable air triggers, two USB-C ports, and accessories to take your mobile gaming to the next level.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.