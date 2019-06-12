When it comes to gaming, the faster the refresh rate of the display the better. That's why ASUS has some fantastic news for mobile gamers, as its recent post from Weibo just confirmed a 120Hz display in the new ASUS ROG Phone 2.

The post includes a promo image announcing the game Under One Person from Tencent which is based on the webcomic of the same name. The promo image illustrates that Under One Person will be the first to fully support the native 120Hz display providing a clearer and smoother gaming experience.

While a higher refresh rate is beneficial for action games, to get the best results the game needs to support those higher refresh rates. Even without native support, the higher refresh rate has the benefit of making your phone seem smoother and more fluid overall.

Over the years, gaming phones have been the first to embrace displays with higher refresh rates, with the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 both including a 120hz LCD screen.

Most recently, we saw the OnePlus 7 Pro released with the first 90Hz AMOLED screen, which earned DisplayMate's highest rating of an A+. This is the first mainstream phone to be released using a display with a high refresh rate, and hopefully not the last.

Considering last year's ASUS ROG Phone used an AMOLED panel, there is the slight possibility the ROG Phone 2 could have a 120Hz AMOLED display. That would make it the world's first AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, it's more likely that we'll see the ASUS ROG Phone 2 switch over to a 120Hz LCD panel like the ones used by the Razer phones. Not much else has been revealed about the next ROG Phone, but since the first one launched in July of last year, we shouldn't have much longer to find out more.