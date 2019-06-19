ASUS was scheduled to launch the ZenFone 6 in India earlier this month, but the event was derailed by a lawsuit that effectively prevented ASUS from using ZenFone branding in India. So ASUS is instead going to sell the ZenFone 6 as the ASUS 6z in India, and the phone has officially made its debut in the country.

The ASUS 6z will be available exclusively on Flipkart for ₹31,999 ($460), which is a fantastic deal when you consider the hardware on offer. That's for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the 6GB/128GB model will be available for ₹34,999 ($520). The high-end option with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail in India for ₹39,999 ($575).

Coming to the device itself, the ASUS 6z features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a notchless design thanks to a rotating 48MP camera module that flips over when you want to take a selfie. There's also a secondary 13MP wide-angle lens with real-time barrel distortion correction.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, and ASUS has dialed back on the customizations with ZenUI, leading to a pure Android interface. There's also a 3.5mm jack, and you get stereo sound, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 4.0, and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Of course, ASUS isn't the only brand offering great value for money in this segment. The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is also available in the country for ₹39,990 ($575), and Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K20 Pro in India. Xiaomi will be looking to undercut ASUS with its flagship, and it remains to be seen just how aggressive Xiaomi can go in this category.

But for now, the ASUS 6z is a great option in the value flagship space. You'll be able to get your hands on the device starting June 26.

