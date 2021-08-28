Beaten in both of their opening two matches of the season, beleaguered Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping to catch a break as his side take on defending champs Man City on Saturday at the Etihad - read on to find out how to get a Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Having stumbled away at newly-promoted Brentford, Arsenal followed up that defeat with a damaging 2-0 loss against London rivals Chelsea last weekend in a match that painfully underlined just how far off the once mighty Gunners currently are from being a title-challenging side.

Questions are now being raised over Arsenal's disappointing recruitment during the summer, while a Covid-19 outbreak amid the Arsenal camp has sidelined key players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, causing further problems for Arteta who now looks like a man fighting to keep a grip on his job.

City meanwhile look to have gotten back in gear, following their stuttering start which saw them lose to Spurs in their opening game.

Last weekend's assured 5-0 thrashing of Norwich at the Etihad saw £100m man Jack Grealish get off the mark, but City's build-up to this big game will surely have been distracted by talks of another even bigger signing, amid reports Pep Guardiola's squad could soon be bolstered by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read on to find out how to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off set for 12:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 9:30pm AEDT start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

