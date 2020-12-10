Arizonasunshine Trailerparkupdate KeyartSource: Vertigo Games

  • A new horde mode map is available on December 15, 2020 for free for all Arizona Sunshine players on Oculus Quest 1 and 2.
  • This map takes place in the iconic trailer park location from the single-player portion of the game.
  • This update will be coming to PC VR platforms and PSVR sometime in early 2021.

Fans of Arizona Sunshine's horde mode are about to be even happier thanks to the release of a brand new free horde mode map that takes place in the game's iconic trailer park location. Gamers who have fought through the single-player campaign will likely be familiar with the setting, which will now see up to four players trying to survive wave after wave of zombies while racking up the loot for as long as they can.

This free new horde mode map is launching exclusively on the Oculus Quest family of devices on December 15, 2020 with specific enhancements for the Oculus Quest 2. PC VR and PSVR Arizona Sunshine players can expect this same update to drop for free sometime in early 2021. This is the first new horde mode map for the game since earlier this year when all of the existing Arizona Sunshine horde mode maps were made available for the Oculus Quest version of the game.

Arizona Sunshine remains one of our absolute favorite Oculus Quest games, despite the game celebrating 4 years of availability since its original VR release on PC. Vertigo Games is running a contest to celebrate the anniversary, which will see winners walk away with an Oculus Quest 2 prize pack.

Arizona Sunshine sees players surviving the zombie apocalypse, narrated by a single survivor with a penchant for humor. Whitty one-liners, epic action sequences, and plenty of ways to creatively kill the undead (again) line the seams of a campaign that stretches several hours long. You can join up to two other friends for the entirety of the campaign and all the DLC missions, and up to four players can join in the endless multiplayer horde mode for long-lasting fun.

