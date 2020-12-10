What you need to know
- A new horde mode map is available on December 15, 2020 for free for all Arizona Sunshine players on Oculus Quest 1 and 2.
- This map takes place in the iconic trailer park location from the single-player portion of the game.
- This update will be coming to PC VR platforms and PSVR sometime in early 2021.
Fans of Arizona Sunshine's horde mode are about to be even happier thanks to the release of a brand new free horde mode map that takes place in the game's iconic trailer park location. Gamers who have fought through the single-player campaign will likely be familiar with the setting, which will now see up to four players trying to survive wave after wave of zombies while racking up the loot for as long as they can.
This free new horde mode map is launching exclusively on the Oculus Quest family of devices on December 15, 2020 with specific enhancements for the Oculus Quest 2. PC VR and PSVR Arizona Sunshine players can expect this same update to drop for free sometime in early 2021. This is the first new horde mode map for the game since earlier this year when all of the existing Arizona Sunshine horde mode maps were made available for the Oculus Quest version of the game.
Arizona Sunshine remains one of our absolute favorite Oculus Quest games, despite the game celebrating 4 years of availability since its original VR release on PC. Vertigo Games is running a contest to celebrate the anniversary, which will see winners walk away with an Oculus Quest 2 prize pack.
Arizona Sunshine sees players surviving the zombie apocalypse, narrated by a single survivor with a penchant for humor. Whitty one-liners, epic action sequences, and plenty of ways to creatively kill the undead (again) line the seams of a campaign that stretches several hours long. You can join up to two other friends for the entirety of the campaign and all the DLC missions, and up to four players can join in the endless multiplayer horde mode for long-lasting fun.
Survive the apocalypse
Arizona Sunshine
It's just you and some friends
Whether you want to be alone or with friends, Arizona Sunshine quenches your thirst for undead blood in this thrilling VR shooter.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stadia might be the best way for you to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now
Stadia's version of Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying surprise success right now due to high PC requirements, lackluster previous generation performance, and hard-to-find new consoles. For many gamers, Google's cloud platform may be the best way to play the game.
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
What Android phone do you think ruled 2020?
From the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the OnePlus 8T, a ton of excellent Android phones were released in 2020. Out of everything that came out, what stands out as the best overall?
Here are all the games you can play on Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!