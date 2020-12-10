Fans of Arizona Sunshine's horde mode are about to be even happier thanks to the release of a brand new free horde mode map that takes place in the game's iconic trailer park location. Gamers who have fought through the single-player campaign will likely be familiar with the setting, which will now see up to four players trying to survive wave after wave of zombies while racking up the loot for as long as they can.

This free new horde mode map is launching exclusively on the Oculus Quest family of devices on December 15, 2020 with specific enhancements for the Oculus Quest 2. PC VR and PSVR Arizona Sunshine players can expect this same update to drop for free sometime in early 2021. This is the first new horde mode map for the game since earlier this year when all of the existing Arizona Sunshine horde mode maps were made available for the Oculus Quest version of the game.