We think it's pretty safe to say that the Galaxy S10 is one of the best phones out there right now. The display has virtually no bezels and the glass back is stunning in all of the available colors.

As great as all that is, the S10 certainly isn't the most durable phone around. Glass is always prone to cracking/shattering, and with fewer bezels surrounding the display, that means more of your screen to get scratched and damaged.

Because of all this, it's wise to outfit your shiny, new, expensive S10 with a case of some sort. Looking through the AC forums, it would appear that most early S10 adopters agree.