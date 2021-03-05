Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Note 20 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Ever since the Galaxy S21 Ultra was released with S Pen support, there have been all kinds of rumors and speculation as to whether or not Samsung will continue the Note line that has produced many of the best Android phones of the last decade. Some think that Samsung will keep the series alive, at least with an Ultra model, while others think it will be phased out to bring S Pen support to more models like the S and Flip/Fold series.

That got some of our AC forum members wondering if they should hold out hope for a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra. Here's what some of them had to say:

bigsmoke79
I know we don't know if this handset will even be released this year, but with the S21 out the door and with what 5 months off the usual Note Release time of August should we not be seeing leaks, renders etc about now? I'm beginning to think the rumours are true and it might not happen this year.

Deimos10
I thought Samsung already denied it was being canceled? https://mspoweruser.com/samsung-galaxy-note21-confirmed/

L0n3N1nja
The Note line has been rumored going away for 5 years, I won't believe it unless Samsung confirms it.

trucksmoveamerica#AC
It's definitely not a good sign that there's leaks already on the S21FE, the fold 3, but nothing on the note 21. I know I have friends that are waiting on buying a phone until they know if there's going to be a note 21. One is going to buy the note 20 if there is no note 21. The yearly note is going away rumor is a little stronger this year.

droid93
If we do get a Note21 Ultra, it'll definitely be the last. But yes, the lack of leaks is quite concerning...

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you still hopeful that Samsung will release a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra this year?

Join the conversation in the forums!