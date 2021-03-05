Ever since the Galaxy S21 Ultra was released with S Pen support, there have been all kinds of rumors and speculation as to whether or not Samsung will continue the Note line that has produced many of the best Android phones of the last decade. Some think that Samsung will keep the series alive, at least with an Ultra model, while others think it will be phased out to bring S Pen support to more models like the S and Flip/Fold series.
That got some of our AC forum members wondering if they should hold out hope for a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra. Here's what some of them had to say:
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you still hopeful that Samsung will release a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra this year?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Google Assistant for desktop shows off the hands-free future we all deserve
You can now use Google Assistant on the desktop thanks to an unofficial client that hooks directly into the Assistant API. The client itself is surprisingly good, but you have to put in quite a bit of work to set it up.
Review: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless — high quality, poor battery
The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is sleek and stylish, with a quality microphone, multiple setup options and fantastic audio quality. The battery is a bit disappointing though, which potential buyers should keep in mind.
Razer Anzu Smart Glasses are the ultimate work-from-home wearable
Razer has just launched its first pair of smart glasses to help reduce eye strain while giving you full control of your audio and gaming experience.
Dropping the Note 20 Ultra would be a disaster. Protect it with a case!
Whether you prefer a heavy-duty case or a thin and shiny one that catches the light just right, there's a great Note 20 Ultra case out there for everyone.