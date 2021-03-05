Ever since the Galaxy S21 Ultra was released with S Pen support, there have been all kinds of rumors and speculation as to whether or not Samsung will continue the Note line that has produced many of the best Android phones of the last decade. Some think that Samsung will keep the series alive, at least with an Ultra model, while others think it will be phased out to bring S Pen support to more models like the S and Flip/Fold series.

That got some of our AC forum members wondering if they should hold out hope for a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra. Here's what some of them had to say:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you still hopeful that Samsung will release a Note 21 or Note 21 Ultra this year?

Join the conversation in the forums!