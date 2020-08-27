If you pre-ordered a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, the past few days have probably been pretty exciting for you. That initial week of getting a new phone and playing around with it can be a ton of fun, but it's also a trial for battery life as you're using your handset more than usual.
The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have very respectable batteries at 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively, and some of our AC forum members have already started reporting their first thoughts on their performance.
Taking a gander through the forums, here's what they have to say:
What about you? Are you happy with your Galaxy Note 20 battery life?
Join the conversation in the forums!
