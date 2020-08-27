Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

If you pre-ordered a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, the past few days have probably been pretty exciting for you. That initial week of getting a new phone and playing around with it can be a ton of fun, but it's also a trial for battery life as you're using your handset more than usual.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have very respectable batteries at 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively, and some of our AC forum members have already started reporting their first thoughts on their performance.

Taking a gander through the forums, here's what they have to say:

bassplayrguy

First day: 7am -1230pm currently at 65% with 2.5 hours SOT. 2 bars of signal in my office. Not to bad and will only get better. 120hz enabled.

Notefan161

Lucky, mine was on 4% at 19:30 so had to put it on charge. I will blame poor signal for my poor battery life.

Dreng

Off charger for about 9 hours now with nearly 4 hours SOT and sitting at 47%. I'm pretty happy with it so far and if it only gets better then awesome. My S10+ would be dead right now with same usage.

DoyouFanBoyBro

Battery life is amazing so far. Also. You guys should know you can turn 5G off if you want. I would think depending on your carrier you might want it off. I noticed my phone kept switching back and forth a lot I guess where I live it's not super good.

What about you? Are you happy with your Galaxy Note 20 battery life?

