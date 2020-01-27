Samsung Galaxy S10+Source: Android Central

It's safe to say that 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup will be here before you know it, pre-orders are now open for the Motorola RAZR, and the Google Pixel 4a is already looking like one heck of a mid-range option.

Each new year brings a ton of new phones with it, but that's not to discredit what was released the year before. We saw plenty of top-notch options throughout 2019, including the Galaxy S10.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

The S10 is still one heck of a device nearly a year after its release, and in fact, it's so good that some of our AC forum members are thinking about keeping it for another 365 days.

Mike Dee

It depends.....I really want to wait for the Next Note but since i have both the S10+ and Note 10+ it would depend on how sweet the trade in deal would be for S10+ and how great the camera is on the S20 Ultra. I don't think it will be sweet enough but that remains to be seen.

Reply
Morty2264

I think that question is very subjective. Some users may want to upgrade while others may keep their S10. Maybe wait until the S20 has been out for a while so you can see real-life reviews and tests of the camera; and then make a decision? Good luck, and let us know what you decide!

Reply
1raygin

I don't upgrade every year so it is doubtful that I will get the S20. Very happy with my S10+.

Reply
werkx

If I was a person that need or want a big jump in the camera, both rear and front, then I would definitely look to upgrade. The specs on those are crazy. Other than that, I'm pretty happy with the S10. I'm following the foldable, the dual, and of course 5G. Many another year?

Reply

What say you? Are you going to keep your Galaxy S10 throughout 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.