It's safe to say that 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup will be here before you know it, pre-orders are now open for the Motorola RAZR, and the Google Pixel 4a is already looking like one heck of a mid-range option.

Each new year brings a ton of new phones with it, but that's not to discredit what was released the year before. We saw plenty of top-notch options throughout 2019, including the Galaxy S10.

The S10 is still one heck of a device nearly a year after its release, and in fact, it's so good that some of our AC forum members are thinking about keeping it for another 365 days.

What say you? Are you going to keep your Galaxy S10 throughout 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!

