Best answer: Technically, yes. Mint Mobile is a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile, and both are MVNOs on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network that offer a variety of prepaid plans at affordable prices.
Wait, Ultra Mobile and Mint Mobile are the same company?
Both Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile are MVNOs on T-Mobile's network. What most people don't know, though, is that Ultra Mobile actually launched Mint Mobile in 2016 as a subsidiary under the name Mint SIM, which was later rebranded to Mint Mobile in 2018. Though both carriers share the same CEO, David Glickman, Mint Mobile seems to have taken off as the cooler, more innovative budget MVNO that still gets access to T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G networks. Actor Ryan Reynold's ownership stake in Mint Mobile helped with that. Since 2019, he's become the face of the company and appears in Mint's comical commercials.
Does that mean Mint Mobile is the same as Ultra Mobile?
A famous celebrity isn't all that's unique about Mint Mobile or why it's one of the best MVNO carriers available. Unlike its parent company Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile doesn't have physical stores so everything is online only. And its plans offer the best value when they're purchased in bulk, ideally 12 months at a time. Though there really isn't a discount for having multiple lines with Mint, you do get to pick between plans with 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited data for either three, six, or 12 months. The unlimited data plan is only $30 per month if you sign up for the whole year, which is a great deal compared to a lot of other prepaid carriers. What's more, Mint recently increased its data limits on all plans for new and existing customers.
Ultra Mobile, on the other hand, costs $10 more ($40 per month) for a whole year of its unlimited data plan. But it does have more data options with its single-month plans, which offer either no data, 1GB, 2GB, 5GB, 15GB, or unlimited data. You'll have a tad more flexibility in choosing what suits you best. And Ultra Mobile's multi-month plans at three, six, or 12 months will give you even more data for less, with the choice of either 1GB, 3GB, 6GB, or unlimited data. With each plan, you'll get the perk of international calling to 80+ destinations and mobile hotspot data. Though Mint Mobile lets you call Mexico and Canada, every other international destination is an additional add-on.
When it comes down to performance, you won't see much of a difference between the two since they're technically under the same company and both use T-Mobile's network. Both Mint Mobile's coverage map and Ultra Mobile's coverage map are identical. If you want to buy a phone directly from either carrier you'll find a lot of similar options, and if you want to BYOD your phone will work with Mint Mobile or Ultra Mobile as long as its both 4G LTE and VoLTE friendly, and GSM unlocked. These are some of the best phones to use with Mint Mobile that should also work with Ultra Mobile.
A data plan for all
Ultra Mobile
Multi-month or single-month, the choice is yours
Ultra Mobile offers a variety of data plans for either a single month or multiple months. It has something for everyone's high-speed data needs, and always comes with unlimited talk and text, mobile hotspot, and international callling.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which MVNOs are best for hotspot data?
MVNOs are offering more data than ever and many of them are letting you share it with your other Wi-Fi devices. If you need a backup plan for Wi-Fi or just spend a lot of time away from public access points, you can get connected with a prepaid carrier.
Here are the best phones you can get for Sprint/T-Mobile
Sprint has officially been laid to rest and is now part of the T-Mobile family. If you're looking for a new phone under the T-Mobile brand, here are the ones you should consider!
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.