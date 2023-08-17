WhatsApp is taking sticker creation to the next level with generative AI

What you need to know

The latest beta version of WhatsApp includes the ability to create AI-generated stickers.

WhatsApp's new experiment is currently limited to a small group of beta testers on Android.

The feature is said to be set for a wider release in the coming weeks.

Meta is really going all-in on AI, even in our chats. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature that lets you create stickers by just describing what you want them to look like.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's latest beta version (v2.23.17.14) includes the ability to have the app generate a sticker simply by entering a brief text prompt. So, if you want to send a sticker that matches your mood at the time but can't find it in the app's sticker catalog, just describe it, and WhatsApp will do the rest.

This means you'll no longer need to scroll through sticker packs to find the perfect expression for what you're currently feeling. More importantly, it adds a whole new level of customization to one of WhatsApp's best features, so you don't have to rely on the same old stickers that everyone else is using.

At the moment, however, AI-generated stickers are available to a limited group of beta testers. If you're one of them, you should see a new "Create" button when you head over to the sticker tab in WhatsApp's keyboard. Then, type a description of what you want your sticker to look like, and WhatsApp will create it for you. You'll be served a selection of stickers that you can choose from.

WABetaInfo notes that the feature uses a "secure technology offered by Meta." However, it's not clear which generative AI model is at work here. For what it's worth, many image generation tools rely on any of the available models on the market, including OpenAI’s DALL-E, Midjourney, or DreamStudio by Stability AI.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

In any case, you can tell if a sticker sent to you is AI-generated through some sort of label or overlay, although the screenshot above does not demonstrate how that works. And if you find that a certain sticker is offensive or harmful, you can report it to Meta.

WhatsApp is supposedly planning to release the new feature more widely in the coming weeks, potentially giving many of our favorite messaging apps a run for their money. For the time being, the beta test is only available to WhatsApp beta users on Android, but it's safe to assume that iOS users will have the same experience at some point in the future.