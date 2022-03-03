Spotify is finally adding this highly-requested feature to its Android app

What you need to know

Spotify has finally added support for the “Swipe to Queue” gesture to its Android app.

The feature has been available on the Spotify iOS app for years.

Interestingly, Spotify had said last year that it had no plans of bringing the feature over to Android.

Spotify’s Android app has finally gained the ability to add tracks to the current listening queue with a right swipe (via XDA-Developers). The “Swipe to Queue” gesture has been available to iOS users since 2015.

Going by reports on Reddit, the feature is available only on a limited number of Android devices right now. This suggests Spotify is currently testing the feature on Android, and a wider rollout could begin sometime in the near future.

If you’re among the small number of users that have received the feature, you should now be able to add tracks to the current queue just by swiping right on them. Once a track is added to the queue, you will see an “Added to queue” notification on the bottom of the screen.

While it is no doubt great news that Spotify has finally decided to add “Swipe to Queue” support to its Android app, the move does come as a surprise. Last year, Spotify said that the feature was “not on its radar”. However, it looks the company decided to change its stance after seeing the high number of requests for the feature.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on when Spotify will launch its HiFi tier. Similar to “Swipe to Queue” on Android, Spotify’s Hi-Fi service has also been long anticipated by many.

The service was originally planned to launch by the end of 2021, but the company hasn’t provided any new updates on the rollout. Apple Music and Amazon Music, which are two of the best music streaming services, made their lossless audio offerings available to their subscribers at no extra cost last year.