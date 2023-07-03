Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 beta arrives for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in South Korea

What you need to know

South Korean owners of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 have started to receive the One UI 5.1.1 beta.

Several features including the Fold 4's taskbar, Camera app, Gallery app, and Samsung Health have been improved.

Samsung is in the process of developing One UI 6 which should roll out sometime after Android 14's August launch.

Samsung beta testers in South Korea are beginning to download the next iteration of last year's software which seems to usher in meaningful improvements.

According to known tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.1.1 beta to eligible Galaxy Z Fold 4 beta testers (via SamMobile). The tweet showcases a pretty lengthy changelog that lists an update to the foldable's S Pen capability. The One UI 5.1.1 beta allows users to utilize their S Pen to see a preview of a minimized app by (ideally) holding the pen-like tool atop it.

The taskbar has been altered, letting testers view the four most recently used apps. The taskbar is also said to alter itself depending on the number of apps contained within it.

Samsung has implemented an update for the Pro Mode design in Flex Mode for its default Camera app. The changelog states users can alter the ISO and shutter speed of their camera a little easier. Additionally, the Gallery app will now let users change the date and time of a watermark for photos if they choose.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Twitter)

An update to Samsung Health has rolled in for this update which directly affects the Galaxy Watch 5. South Korean testers will find the option to collect skin temperature information while they sleep and they can experience an improved Sleep Coach.

The One UI 5.1.1 beta also brings some ease when handling a pop-up app, giving users a way to hold the top of its window so they can drag it over to either side of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's large internal display.

There's no word just yet as to when U.S. Fold 4 owners can expect this beta to arrive. However, as SamMobile notes, this update might observe a "limited reach" once it exits the testing phase.

Looking ahead, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the latest Galaxy S23 series were spotted beginning internal testing for the One UI 6 software based on Android 14. Allegedly, Samsung is eyeing the third week of July to begin the official One UI 6 beta program where eager testers can get in and see what the South Korean tech giant is planning.

Further, if the beta program does begin as rumors suggest, this would take place a week before Samsung's earlier summer Unpacked event which is slated for the final week of July. We'll not only see its next wave of foldables in full but, perhaps there will be a teaser or two about its next software iteration.