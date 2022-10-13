Samsung Wallet is coming to 13 new countries

What you need to know

Samsung Wallet is expanding to 13 more regions across the globe.

The move comes after seeing success in countries like the U.S., China, and Germany.

Samsung Wallet launched back in June, replacing Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

In June, Samsung Wallet launched in the U.S. and other European countries as a replacement for the Samsung Pay service. The initial rollout was limited to countries like China, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Today, Samsung has announced the expansion of the wallet into new markets.

In a shared press release, the Korean tech giant has announced that Samsung Wallet will expand to 13 new regions this year. They include Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and UAE.

For the uninitiated, Samsung Wallet was a result of merging two previous services from Samsung: Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. This approach is reminiscent of what Google did with Google Pay, transforming to Google Wallet a couple of months ago.

While both the wallets offer digital passes and payment systems, they have their subtle differences, which you can check in our quick Google Wallet vs. Samsung Wallet comparison.

Combining these services into a single Samsung Wallet service gave users a quick, easy and secure way to organize payments, store cards, passwords, documents, and more. With a swipe on their Android devices, Samsung users could access stored information like driver's licenses, student IDs, and bank cards.

Moreover, Samsung Wallet allows users to store COVID-19 vaccination cards and monitor their cryptocurrency, next to saving digital keys for smart homes and compatible cars.

The tech giant says it is working continuously to collaborate with trusted partners to increase the Samsung Wallet capabilities across the regions.

"Samsung Wallet takes everyday convenience to the next level and we have worked closely with our trusted partners and developers to enrich our Wallet experience," said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

"We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet."

In terms of protection, the service comes secured with the Samsung Knox security feature for all the sensitive information that Samsung Wallet stores. It allows users to encrypt the stored data alongside adding fingerprint recognition. The company further says the sensitive documents stored in the service come under an isolated environment with an extra layer of protection against digital and physical hacking attempts.