The Galaxy S23 series grabs its first software update

What you need to know

The February 2023 security patch is now arriving for the Galaxy S23 series.

The patch aims to correct 48 security issues and several involving One UI.

The patch also includes updates for preloaded Samsung apps.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is seeing a download size of around 600MB.

The Galaxy S23 series is beginning to receive a software patch that brings it in line with other devices.

According to GSMArena, Samsung has started pushing the latest February 2023 security patch to its most recent Galaxy S23 series. The update has started appearing for those in Europe but should start appearing in the U.S. and other regions throughout the week. Those with a Galaxy S23 may see a download size of around 500MB, while the S23 Ultra is seeing a larger one at around 600MB.

Considering the timing, the Korean OEM's flagship series launched with One UI 5.1, but it also only contained the January 2023 security update. With the most latest security patch arriving now, the Galaxy S23 series can deliver fixes for some pretty serious bugs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSMArena) (Image credit: GSMArena)

The February 2023 patch for the devices aims to correct around 48 issues with the overall Android software along with an additional seven for Samsung's One UI. As the company detailed in its patch notes, a few of these problems were quite severe such as a fix for the WindowsManagerService. This corrected an issue where harmful attackers could utilize the screen capture function on the device to gain information.

In addition to the security fixes, the patch also appears to include updates for many of Samsung's preloaded apps, including Samsung Notes, Samsung Health, Clock, SmartThings, and more.

With the update slowly making its rounds, you can continue to check manually to see if your device has received the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update.

