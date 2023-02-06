Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out the February 2023 update to its Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is the first to receive the new patch in Europe and the United States.

Samsung has yet to detail the security vulnerabilities addressed in the February update.

We're nearly a week into February, and Samsung is finally getting around to rolling out the latest monthly security update to its phones. While the company is usually quicker to get updates rolling, it can probably be forgiven as the Galaxy S23 launch took precedence.

The first to receive the February patch appears to be the Galaxy Note 20 series, as noted by SamMobile. The last of the beloved Note series began receiving the update in parts of Europe as well as in the United States. Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra owners in Switzerland are receiving build N98xBXXS5GWB1.

In the United States, the update appears to be rolling out to unlocked models, with both phones receiving build N98xU1UES3GWA3.

The update is likely to arrive in other regions as well throughout the coming days. We also expect plenty of other Galaxy smartphones to receive the February update throughout the month.

So far, Samsung has yet to disclose the contents of the update, which will likely address several security vulnerabilities. That said, we don't expect any major user-facing bug fixes or new features with the February update.

To manually check for an update on your Galaxy smartphone, navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If you're looking for new features, Samsung launched One UI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung said the update would arrive on older devices soon but did not go into detail on when the rollout would begin. With any luck, we could see the update as soon as this month or in March.