Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones grab the June 2023 update in the US

The Galaxy S22 series gets the latest security patch from Samsung in the U.S.

The S90xUSQU2CWE7 firmware addresses more than 60 vulnerabilities.

The Galaxy S20 series in the U.S. is reportedly getting the new firmware alongside the Note 20, Z Fold 2, and S21 FE.

Few Samsung Galaxy phones have started receiving the June 2023 security patch early this month. While the Galaxy S23 series recently got the update outside the U.S., the predecessor models are reportedly getting the latest security patch.

Galaxy S22 models in the U.S. are receiving the June 2023 update, notes SamMobile. Meanwhile, European Galaxy S22 device owners received the update a couple of weeks ago.

The new update for the U.S. comes with the S90xUSQU2CWE7 firmware version for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra models on Dish Wireless, Metro PCS, and T-Mobile networks. Unlocked models of these devices are receiving a similar update with the S90xUSQU2CWE8 version number.

While the June 2023 update doesn't specifically bring any new features, it does fix a little over 60 security flaws. Amongst these, 11 involve vulnerabilities discovered by Samsung on its devices.

If you're a Galaxy S22 series user in the U.S. with the aforementioned networks or using unlocked versions. In that case, you can head to Settings > Software update and tap Download and Install to grab the new firmware.

SamMobile also indicates that the Galaxy S20 users in the U.S. also have received the latest June 2023 security firmware bearing the G981U1UES5HWE1 version number. The same number of flaws and vulnerability fixes are also available to Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users. The update applies to Galaxy S20 users on all networks besides unlocked versions.

The Note 20, Z Fold 2, and S21 FE are also among those receiving the update in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series is yet to officially receive the new update in the U.S. It started rolling out in the European region last week with a sizable 2.2GB. In addition to fixes, the update brought various improvements to One UI, haptics, a new 2x portrait mode, and enhancements in Night mode processing in terms of optics.