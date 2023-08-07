Galaxy S23 and S20 FE are among the first to receive August 2023 update

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting the August 2023 update in some regions.

The Galaxy S23 received the update shortly after in some regions.

The security update rollout is expected to be released in other regions soon.

Samsung is yet to reveal the fixes included with the new update.

It is that time of the month when we expect to see new updates for Android OEMs, including feature updates and security updates. Samsung is one such handset maker that rolls out updates promptly to its Galaxy devices, including the older ones. The 2020-released Galaxy S20 FE is reportedly the first phone with the August 2023 update, but the Galaxy S23 followed shortly after.

As noted by SamMobile, the LTE version of the handset of the Galaxy S20 FE has started receiving the August 2023 update in a few regions. The firmware bearing the G780GXXS6EWG9 version is seen rolling out to users in regions including Bolivia, Brazil, Guatemala, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago. Since the rollout is official, we expect it to be released to other regions soon.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series is also receiving the update in some regions. SamMobile spotted the update in Thailand and Malaysia, although it'll likely reach other countries in the coming days and weeks.

The update (S918BXXU3AWGJ / S918BOXM3AWGJ / S918BXXU3AWGJ) comes in at nearly 1.4GB, making it a pretty big update for just a security patch. It seems likely that there's more to the update than just a bump in the security, but Samsung has yet to detail the update beyond that.

Breaking !! Galaxy S23 Series AUGUST update is live in THAILANDBuild :: S918BXXU3AWGJ / S918BOXM3AWGJ /S918BXXU3AWGJSize :: Huge 1.4 GBMy prediction was right😉😉Retweet 🫠 #GalaxyS23Ultra#GalaxyS23#OneUI5 pic.twitter.com/e04u0fscsmAugust 7, 2023 See more

For now, it seems the August 2023 update is just a security patch. Henceforth there may not actually be any significant new features to expect with the update, at least with the S20 FE. SamMobile further notes that Samsung is yet to reveal security flaws that are fixed with the latest update. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 FE or S23 owners in the aforementioned regions can navigate to their phone Settings > Software update > Check for update and download the new update.

(Image credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks)

Meanwhile, we're expecting Samsung to roll out One UI 6 (Android 14) beta sometime this month. The company is also expected to launch a Galaxy S23 FE at some point soon, although it's unclear when. Per earlier renders and rumors, the S23 FE will be on the likes of the Galaxy S23 in terms of design and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the U.S. and Exynos 2200 for other regions, including India.