Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite reportedly gets One UI 5 amongst other mid-range devices

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite joins the list of Galaxy devices on the One UI 5 update bandwagon.

It will be the only Galaxy S10 series' device to get the Android 13-based update.

Other Galaxy mid-range devices like A52s 5G, M33 5G, and M62 get the One UI 5 update.

Since the start of the month, Samsung has been on a spree in releasing the One UI 5 update to its flagship phones and other mid-range Galaxy devices. More and more devices are being added to the Android 13-based update list, including the new ones, the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, and the Galaxy M62.

Samsung recently released One UI 5 update to Galaxy Note 10 Lite — the only Galaxy Note 10 series device to get the new and the last major upgrade that it can get. Similarly, the Galaxy S10 Lite from the S10 series is also the only handset in the lineup, which is getting its last major software release, reports SamMobile.

The Galaxy S10 Lite units in Europe, particularly Spain, are getting the Android 13-based update with G770FXXU6HVK5 firmware. It further includes the latest November 2022 security patch, which was reportedly available starting early this month.

The Galaxy S10 Lite, which launched with Android 10, will be getting major changes with the new Android 13 update. It includes the new user interface, better UI performance, One UI's new lock screen customizations, new updates to Samsung native apps, and better multitasking abilities, amongst others.

The other devices getting the Android 13-based One UI 5 updates include mid-range devices like the Galaxy A52s. SamMobile notes that the device is seeing the latest One UI firmware (A528NKSU1DVK2) hitting models in South Korea alongside the latest November 2022 security patch. The Galaxy A52, on the other hand, also received the latest update last week.

The Galaxy M33 5G, the cheaper Galaxy M series phone, is also said to be receiving the One UI 5 update this week, according to SamMobile. The European models with M336BXXU3BVK3 firmware are reportedly seeing the update alongside the October 2022 security patch.

Another SamMobile report also denotes another Galaxy M series phone; the Galaxy M62 is getting its Android 13-based One UI 5 update in multiple regions, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Vietnam. The latest update carries the M625FXXU2CVK2 version accompanying the November 2022 security patch.

Owners of all the aforementioned devices in the specified regions can navigate to their device Settings>Software Update> and check for the latest One UI 5 update waiting to get downloaded and hit install.

It is good to see Samsung keeping up with its promise of delivering the One UI 5 to as many Galaxy devices as possible. It also makes the competition step on its toes to give users as many updates as possible. For instance, OnePlus recently guaranteed that it would have more updates than Google, which delivers timely updates to its Pixel devices like the Pixel 7 Pro.