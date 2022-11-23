One UI 5 (Android 13) arrives on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A52, A71, and F62

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the One UI 5 updates to its mid-range phones.

The devices, including the Galaxy A52, A71, and Galaxy F62, are getting the new update.

The Android 13-based update is said to have appeared for users in Poland and India.

Since the start of the month, we have seen Samsung rolling out its latest One UI 5 update to high-end Galaxy phones like the S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series, the foldables, and some of the older devices. And it appears it's time the mid-range devices from Samsung get the update.

As noted by multiple reports from SamMobile, the Galaxy A52, A71, and Galaxy F62 devices are getting the One UI 5 update. The Android 13-based stable update with the A715FXXU8DVK1 firmware is currently being offered to Galaxy A71 users in Poland and comes with the October 2022 security patch. It is likely a matter of time before other European countries follow.

The Galaxy A71 initially shipped with Android 10 back in 2019, so Android 13 might be the final major OS rollout aside from the security patches.

The India-exclusive Galaxy F62 is also receiving the latest One UI 5 update. It bears the E625FDDU2CVK2 version number and comes with the latest November 2022 security update. It is said to have addressed a handful of issues, according to SamMobile and the Galaxy F62 users also get performance updates.

Similarly, the Indian Galaxy A52 units seem to have been receiving the One UI 5 stable update. With the A525FXXU4CVJB version, the update comes with a November 2022 security patch that reportedly fixes nearly dozens of security vulnerabilities. The said update appears to be a significant one as it measures around 1912MB.

The Galaxy A52 originally came with Android 11-based One UI 3 and will likely get another major OS next year. It was notably the first A-series phone to receive the Android 13 beta.

Aside from that, the new update also brings several customization options for the mid-range smartphones. They include expanded Material You color palette next to lock screen customizations and app updates to the native Samsung apps.

Suppose you own a Galaxy A52, Galaxy A71, or Galaxy F62 device and live in the abovementioned regions. In that case, it's time to check for the new OTA update by navigating to Settings > Software update and checking for the download option.

In other news, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 models in the U.S. finally received the stable One UI 5 update this week. Earlier, the beta versions of the same device models received the One UI 5 update.