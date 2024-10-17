Samsung envisions a Galaxy AI so smart it can 'predict' your needs

What you need to know

A report claims Samsung is interested in boosting the capabilities of its on-device Galaxy AI to "predict" a user's needs.

This potential AI update is rumored to remove a user's need to dive into their settings as the AI will handle all their needs.

Samsung's Head of Mobile, TM Roh mentioned that its R&D personnel were focusing hard on AI as the "AI phone" has become the brand's new main business.

Rumors surface regarding Samsung's alleged interest in superpowering its Galaxy AI with the ability to "predict" what you want.

A report from ETNews (Korean) claims Samsung is working to improve its Galaxy AI so much that users never need their settings menu (via SamMobile). The publication states the Korean OEM is looking to improve the "touch points" of its Galaxy devices with this AI upgrade.

These key points supposedly concern a user's keyboard and camera. Through this, rumors state Samsung's Galaxy AI could advance to a point that it can "predict" what a user wants and deliver it to them without much manual input. The report adds that this is a new "AI software strategy" that Samsung is beginning to pursue, so more concrete details are unknown.

It also added that Samsung will look to "transform" the user experience on its Galaxy devices through its on-device AI.

What's curious is how far this could stretch beyond leaving the settings menu in the dust. The publication reiterates Bixby's voice command function to handle a user's task. More importantly, it notes that Galaxy phones don't have a way to "analyze" a person's habits for more practical uses.

A major update like this would be a dramatic shift for Samsung's AI, but we've heard similar teasers from the company's Head of Mobile, TM Roh. Following its summer Unpacked event, Roh highlighted Samsung's R&D's newfound focus on advancing Galaxy AI. Roh stated Samsung sees the "AI phone" as its main business following its recent success.

Samsung sees the future of AI becoming "multi-modal" as it continues to work on it. Moreover, these changes could force the company to switch up its hardware to support its AI ambitions. Such changes could include improving the on-device sensors and larger screens.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Aside from Galaxy AI, Samsung is also interested in boosting the capabilities of its assistant, Bixby. TM Roh detailed Samsung's plans to "advance Bixby with application of Gen AI technology." The company's Head of Mobile did not explain the specifics behind this major Bixby update; however, user convenience was mentioned. Roh added that generative AI features are a "strong motivator" and "driver" for consumers to purchase its Galaxy devices.