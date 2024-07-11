Samsung confirms a massive Gen AI overhaul for Bixby is inbound

What you need to know

Samsung's Head of Mobile Business, TM Roh, informed reporters that it will bring a generative AI overhaul to its AI assistant Bixby later "this year."

Roh added that the company sees such AI advancements as a "driver" for consumer interest and hopes to bring "convenience."

Google's Rick Osterloh was on stage during Unpacked to discuss the partnership with Samsung as both companies look to advance AI together.

Following uncertain whispers, Samsung has come forward with information about how it will proceed with its AI assistant, Bixby.

Samsung's Head of Mobile Business, TM Roh, spoke with CNBC and confirmed that the company plans to overhaul Bixby "this year." Following Unpacked, Roh stated, "we’re going to advance Bixby with application of Gen AI technology." It seems that Samsung is interested in pushing the number of available generative AI features it provides and markets to consumers via its Galaxy devices.

Roh added, "as consumers use more AI capabilities, they can actually feel the convenience and benefits they bring. I believe strongly that these Galaxy AI and mobile AI are strong motivations and drivers for the purchase of new products."

However, despite Samsung's efforts to rapidly integrate more of its AI software into its devices, Galaxy products will still offer other options. Roh informed CNBC that Samsung will "maintain its strategy" of displaying multiple AI assistant options on its devices rather than just Galaxy AI.

Still, Roh did not divulge more about the specifics behind Bixby's upgrade slated for later in 2024. Following the rumors in April, we're we're finally getting confirmation of additional AI assistant upgrades. It was previously speculated that Samsung would move to bring Gen AI features to Bixby inspired by the work done at OpenAI for ChatGPT.

The rumor's source claimed that Samsung needed to "redefine" the purpose of Bixby due to the rise of LLMs and generative AI features in a multitude of mediums.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Elsewhere, Samsung's interest in retaining additional AI options on its devices was displayed during Unpacked. Google's Rick Osterloh was present on stage during the event to discuss advancements in AI. Osterloh also reiterated Google and Samsung's partnership and how both brands have "revolutionized the mobile experience for billions of users."

Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, the Flip 6 and Fold 6, are preparing to receive new Gemini features. Osterloh stated that the Korean OEM's next-gen foldable phones are the "perfect devices for innovation."