Deck out your Roblox character with real art from The Met museum

What you need to know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan has partnered with Verizon to bring many of its most famous pieces of art to Roblox.

Visitors to the museum can download The Replica app and scan art throughout the museum to turn them into Roblox outfits.

The Replica app is free for Android and iOS, and Roblox can be played on a smartphone or in VR on a Quest.

Looking to plan a trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this summer or fall? Are you an avid Roblox fan? You're in luck, then, because a brand new experience is waiting for you to explore, and it can be done from the confines of the little black rectangle in your pocket.

The Met and Verizon have partnered up with Roblox, one of the best Android games, to bring some of the most popular pieces of art at the museum to your Roblox virtual world. Just download the free Replica app onto your smartphone before visiting the museum and use the app to scan artwork throughout the museum.

(Image credit: Replica App)

Scans will be turned into virtual objects (Replicas) your Roblox character can wear, and the app will even give you a map to find hidden Replicas throughout the museum. Starting August 8, Verizon customers are able to find three additional exclusive Replicas thanks to the company's sponsorship of the event by using the My Verizon app.

Whether you're wearing Sphinx wings or King Henry's armor, there are plenty of unique outfits to collect!

If you're not able to make it to The Met this year, don't fret. There's a virtual version of The Met in Roblox that you can visit on your phone or your Quest 2 headset. This is particularly great timing because Roblox just launched on the Quest 2 last week, meaning you can get a much more immersive museum experience than you'll find on a small smartphone screen.