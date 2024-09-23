OxygenOS 15 might get an Apple-like overhaul, for better or for worse

What you need to know

Following an early preview of OxygenOS 15 (Android 15), a report claims OnePlus is moving toward an Apple-like future.

The software is seemingly adopting much of what iOS provides like volume slider animations, "Live Photos," and a Control Center rework.

Dynamic Island is also returning, which was a feature many Android fans weren't too impressed with, but Android OEMs copied it anyway.

OnePlus is busy toiling away at OxygenOS 15, but recent rumors claim the company is heavily invested in an Apple-like design.

Following a supposed in-depth look at OxygenOS 15 by SmartPrix, the software will reportedly deliver a major rework to its Control Center. The early preview showed that OnePlus will implement a 2x2 media player, a simple brightness slider, and a 1x2 volume panel. The Control Center is also seemingly split into two areas to give users a clear separation between it and notifications.

The publication states that in OxygenOS 15, "swiping down from the left" will produce your collection of notifications. The company is also testing customization for the Center, letting users choose which tools are there (icons) and hide text.

With so much going on, the post states OnePlus added an option for users to revert the design to the OxygenOS 14 days, instead.

The rumors continue, stating that the OnePlus Dynamic Island variant will likely return for its Android 15 skin. Apparently, instead of sitting off-center at the top of your display, the new OxygenOS 15 version will sit directly in the center, encompassing the selfie camera.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Apple similarities continue as the publication states the software may deliver "Live Photos." According to our sister site friends at iMore, Live Photos lets users on iPhone capture a 1.5-second clip of the photo they just captured. The video is stored on an iPhone (or Cloud) as a 15fps .MOV file in conjunction with your standard JPG.

The volume slider/panel is potentially receiving an animation change like iOS. The publication claims it will shrink (narrow) if pressed again. Additionally, OnePlus is reportedly working on new customization options for the lock screen. The preview showed options to create a 3D lock screen alongside tools to alter the size/position of the clock.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OnePlus is supposedly eyeing a late September or early October date for its OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) beta enrollment period.

Despite OnePlus' seeming interest in shifting toward a more Apple-esque design, the Dynamic Island idea was arguably one of the most notable two years ago. Android users weren't too impressed by it during its showcase, but that didn't stop the likes of Realme and OnePlus from dropping their versions. Realistically, Android should've done a "Dynamic Island" for the center punch-hole camera long ago.

On a related note, it remains to be seen how OnePlus fans enjoy a more Apple-like approach. Samsung enjoyers alongside the company's execs were furious following its recent Unpacked event. The Korean OEM truly embodied the idea of Apple's design philosophy as it moved away from what Galaxy used to look like. With OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 (potentially) upon us, we'll have to see if the feedback received forces any changes.