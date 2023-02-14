The OnePlus 11 gets some love with its first OTA update

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11 receives its first OxygenOS update post-launch.

The update brings various fixes and system/connection stability improvements.

The update is currently being rolled out to Indian OnePlus 11 users and will likely come to other regions.

OnePlus 11 is the latest flagship launches of 2023, having just received its global debut earlier this month. So far, the device has been getting a positive response, and to enhance the positivity, the device is already receiving a new update.

As noted by XDA Developers, the OnePlus 11 users in India are receiving their first OTA update sporting the CPH2447_11_A.07 firmware version. While the firmware is new, the security level is a smidge old, featuring a January 2023 Android security patch. It's likely other regions will receive the update in due time.

The report notes that the firmware is more of an incremental update rather than a new feature-packed one. It's understandable, as the phone was technically launched only a week ago, and users are likely still waiting for their handsets to be delivered.

In regards to the update that is currently being received, the changelog mentions system-wide improvements next to communication enhancements and app fixes.

The noticeable system-wide changes comprise stability improvements and fixes to the automatic brightness adjustments and quick settings panel. One fix also targets a problem with sharing images on WhatsApp.

Below is the full changelog for the first OnePlus 11 update:

System

Improves system stability.

Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments.

Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.

Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connection.

Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.

Apps

Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.

In other news, former co-founder of OnePlus Carl Pei, now the founder of Nothing, has recently reviewed the OnePlus 11. While he did like the cameras and the design of the latest flagship Android device, he said it has “no real identity.”

Regardless, the OnePlus 11 meets all the criteria for becoming the best Android device thanks to its excellent hardware, bold design (the new camera island in particular), great cameras, and overall value. It also received four and a half stars in our OnePlus 11 review done by Harish Jonnalagadda.

