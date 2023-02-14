The OnePlus 11 gets reviewed by Nothing CEO Carl Pei

What you need to know

Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus before later moving on to establish Nothing.

The OnePlus 11 was launched globally on February 7 and goes on sale on February 16.

Carl Pei reviewed the OnePlus 11 and compared it to the Nothing Phone (1).

Reviewing a competitor's product can be strange, especially when that competitor is a company you founded. That's how Nothing CEO Carl Pei described it when he reviewed the new OnePlus 11 and made a few comparisons with the Nothing Phone (1).

Starting with the design, Pei says he likes how thin the OnePlus 11 feels, as well as some of the small details the company put into its chassis. However, he doesn't like how thin the volume and power buttons are, especially compared to the Nothing Phone (1). He also notes how slippery the phone is despite the sandstone-like design on the back.

Overall, Pei says the OnePlus 11 has "no real identity," particularly when compared to some of the best Android phones and especially when compared to the Nothing Phone (1)'s unique design.

Pei also has some issues with OxygenOS, which has "changed a lot," and he doesn't seem to care much for the level of customization it offers.

However, it's not all bad. Pei seemed to really like the cameras, which all offer some function as opposed to other phones that offer useless auxiliary cameras like a depth or monochrome lens. He also enjoys the haptics, which he says make the experience feel "very, very premium."

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Our own review of the OnePlus 11 was quite positive, with Harish Jonnalagadda giving it four and a half stars out of five. He praised the hardware, great display, cameras, and overall value of the phone.

The phone features impressive flagship specs and ships globally on February 16, starting at $699 / ₹56,999 / £729. If you plan to pick one up in the U.S., don't expect to find it in a T-Mobile store, but you can be sure it supports 5G on all major carriers.

