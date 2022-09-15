Older Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models join the One UI 4.1.1 (Android 12L) party in Europe

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 update to older foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are the first to get the new firmware following the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch.

The update brings handy new features as part of Android 12L.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 also get the latest security patch in Europe.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also receiving the update.

Last week, Samsung announced that its One UI features from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 models would also be coming to its other older foldable devices. It further stated the rollout should begin with last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 models. And, as promised, the update dubbed One UI 4.1.1 started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, SamMobile reports.

While Samsung began the rollout last week in select locations like Korea, it seems it's now expanding across the globe as European models started to receive updates this week.

The report mentions that Galaxy users from Europe should see firmware version F926BXXU1CVHB rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 members. Likewise, it brings firmware version F711BXXU2CVHB for the Z Flip 3 models.

The One UI 4.1.1 release will feature multiple enhancements seen in the recent Galaxy foldable phones, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The primary ones include the new taskbar, a PC-like taskbar that allows users to navigate among apps smoothly and helps handle multitasking hassle-free. These enhancements are courtesy of Android 12L, Google's tablet and foldable-focused software update.

To further enrich the experience, it is accompanied by new gestures, making it easier to resize and drag and drop windows. For optics, the latest update includes Dual Preview features on the Z Fold 3, the ones launched with the Z Fold 4.

There are also upgrades to the Z Flip 3 with the new update. Features like Quick Shot and Flex Mode got some nifty upgrades taken from the Z Flip 4.

For the uninitiated, Quick Shot allows users to use the cover screen as a viewfinder to click selfies with the primary camera. On the other hand, the Flex Mode will enable users to place their Flip phones at angles varying from 75 degrees to 115 degrees while clicking images with the rear cameras.

While these are primarily the feature updates rolling out to both the foldable phones, it seems there's a separate update rolling out to these devices in the form of the September security update.

According to SamMobile, the firmware versions F711BXXS2CVHF and F926BXXS1CVHF are rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, respectively, in the European region. These more minor updates are said to be the September 2022 security patch for both foldable devices, which seemingly includes 24 vulnerability fixes, out of which 21 are marked high priority.

It looks like Samsung isn't stopping the One UI 4.1.1 update. A separate report indicates that the Android 12L rollout has reached Galaxy Z Fold 2 models in Germany. The Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 bearing the F916BXXU2HVHA version also brings the goodies outlined above from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the new release.

While these are stable updates from Samsung, the tech giant has recently started rolling out One UI 5 beta for Galaxy S21 devices in India. As these are some of the best Samsung phones the company has ever made, it's good to see them getting a taste of Android 13 after a year of their launch. Samsung first released the One UI 5 betas in countries like South Korea and Europe.