The Nothing Phone (1) receives stable Android 13 update with Nothing OS 1.5.2

Nothing OS 1.5 (Android 13) rolls out for Phone (1) users.

The new software bolsters the Phone (1)'s performance, battery life, and app startup speed.

Nothing has also incorporated more safety and privacy tools for users with a new Personal Safety App.

Nothing has finally rolled out its much-anticipated software update as its phone moves into the latest world of Android.

Nothing OS 1.5 based on Android 13 has started rolling out as a stable, live build to users with its patch notes detailed in a thread on Reddit. The beta for the 1.5 update began back in December, with an expected release set for Q1 2023. The 157MB patch is the most "significant update" for Nothing OS and comes with software version 1.5.2.

Some of the more attractive improvements with this Android 13 update revolve around the Nothing Phone (1)'s increased performance. The device's fingerprint unlock accuracy has improved by around 12%, and app startup speeds have increased by around 71%. Standby power consumption has also been improved by around 50% with the intention of prolonging the device's battery life.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei even commented on the battery life improvements for the Nothing Phone (1) while using the 1.5 software.

Battery life on my Phone (1) has gotten so good on 1.5, kudos to our software team! 🏆February 14, 2023 See more

The user experience has also been retooled with this software update. Owners of a Phone (1) can now easily switch data usage when using a dual SIM. There is now a quick button for bringing up the camera's QR scanner in Quick Settings and an option for setting language preferences per app, one of the features introduced in Android 13.

Nothing has put in some work with some UI changes for the Phone (1), introducing a more refined camera interface and a new look for Media Control. The 1.5 update puts the album artwork on display when using the media controls, which is most likely a version Pixel devices have had mixed with Nothing OS' unique user interface.

In terms of overall phone customization, Nothing has brought in a new Glyph sound pack containing more ringtones and notification options. Users can now take advantage of lock screen customization options, adding shortcut icons for the camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

To try and ensure the safety of Phone (1) users, Nothing has incorporated a new Personal Safety App, better privacy protection when using the Photo Picker, nearby Wi-Fi device permissions, and certain media permissions.

While Nothing Phone (1) owners should begin automatically receiving the 1.5 (Android 13) update automatically, you can manually check, as well. Simply head into your Settings > System > System Update and see if you can begin downloading and installing.

