Nothing Launcher beta is out now to give you an early taste of Nothing OS

What you need to know

Nothing Launcher is now available to download in beta via the Play Store.

It is an early version of the Nothing phone (1)'s operating system called Nothing OS.

For now, it's only compatible with newer Samsung and Google smartphones.

Although the Nothing phone (1) is still a few months away, you can now experience its operating system with the beta release of Nothing Launcher on the Google Play Store.

Carl Pei's startup is previewing Nothing OS through its latest beta, which is now available for download if you want to get an early taste of its user interface. However, you won't be able to try it unless you own one of Google or Samsung's best Android phones, including the Galaxy S21 and S22 series phones, as well as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 models. Support for OnePlus devices will arrive soon.

Nothing promised a near-stock Android experience when it teased the OS in March, and it's evident in the early beta despite its bare-bones appearance with limited functionalities. There are currently a few key features, but these are unlikely to be representative of the full experience when it becomes available to everyone.

After finishing the installation, you'll immediately see a Nothing-style widget for weather information as well as bespoke digital and analog clock widgets. Nothing's default icon pack is also visible all over the place.

However, the Nothing-themed wallpaper may not be as pleasing to the eye as it makes the status bar difficult to read and blurs out the icon labels.

Image 1 of 3 Nothing Launcher beta preview (Image credit: Play Store) Image 2 of 3 Nothing Launcher beta preview (Image credit: Play Store) Image 3 of 3 Nothing Launcher beta preview (Image credit: Play Store)

The launcher also allows you to enlarge app icons and folders, almost making it feel like your current phone is a bit too limited in terms of customization.

The UI's overarching theme is, of course, Nothing's signature retro dots, as well as a combination of red, white, and black colors.

It's not quite up to par with the likes of Nova Launcher, though, when it comes to the customization level. But since the launcher is still in beta, Nothing will presumably improve what is otherwise a promising OS ahead of the Nothing phone (1) unveiling this summer.

Until then, the company wants to get your feedback in order to improve the experience. You can send suggestions for improvement by declaring your phone model and OS version, accompanied by screenshots or recordings, and submitting them via Nothing's Discord server.