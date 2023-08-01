Nothing's Glyph Composer gains Swedish House Mafia sound pack

What you need to know

Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) receive new ringtones for the Glyph composer.

The sound pack comes from the Swedish House Mafia as part of a partnership with Nothing.

Users can record the rhythm and set it as a ringtone inspired by the studio's upcoming album tones.

Nothing first announced the new Glyph composer days before the Phone (2)'s July 11 launch. It is a personalized ringtone maker wherein the customized ringtones sync with the new Glyph interface on the company's phones. Aside from Glyph ringtones, the announcement included the partnership with Swedish House Mafia studio, which provides sounds from their upcoming album as ringtones.

While the Glyph Composer debuted with Phone (2) and via Google Play Store as a dedicated app, Nothing announced on Tuesday that compositions by Swedish House Mafia are now included in the composer. Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (1) users can head over to the Play Store and update the Glyph Composer to see the ringtones provided by the said studio.

"The Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack consists of five custom-built sounds," Nothing stated in the announcement. "Each pad triggers a different sound and light combination developed by Swedish House Mafia." Users interested in the rhythm can hit record and build their own ten-second ringtone "inspired by the DJ supergroup."

If Nothing Phhone owners think it's too much work, they can opt for preset Glyph ringtones from the sound pack and assign them to their favorite contacts. The primary purpose of the Glyph Composer is to elevate the glyph interface experience, which both the Nothing phones are popular for — thanks to their translucent rear design. The composer aims to provide a deeper level of customization for that interface, and sounds from the Swedish House Mafia should add to the experience.

It's time. We’ve teamed up with electronic music titans @swedishousemfia to bring exclusive sounds to the Glyph Composer. To learn how to access the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack, check out our latest blog ➡️ https://t.co/z9ZT1xpkuE pic.twitter.com/LT5GC41mnuAugust 1, 2023 See more

The Nothing Phone (2) added several new glyph interface actions, thanks to the slightly tweaked LED lights on the rear. The interface offers a new Glyph Timer, Glyph Torch, Essential Notifications, Charging Metre, and Glyph progress bar for compatible apps, amongst other older inclusions from Phone (1).