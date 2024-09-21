News Weekly: Green bubbles just got better, a Samsung rollable phone, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, Apple released iOS 18 with RCS support for better texting with Android devices, Samsung may be preparing to launch a rollable phone in 2025, Wear OS is getting some exclusive health features, the Meta Quest 3s price may have just leaked, and we get a look at what Android Automotive 15 will bring.

RCS on iOS 18 makes texting better

(Image credit: Android Myrick / Android Central)

Read more here.

This week (Sept. 16), Apple released iOS 18 on eligible iPhones. With it comes support for RCS, which has been supported on Android for some time now. As a result, texting between iOS and Android users gets a bit better, with typing indicators, higher-quality media, better group texting, and more.

Of course, the experience isn't perfect, with features like end-to-end encryption missing (although it's supported between Android devices), and that's likely because Apple went with the GMSA version of RCS, which is different from what Google implements on Android devices. However, GSMA states it's working on bringing cross-platform E2EE and other features, which should further improve the texting experience.

Now, there's less reason to complain about green bubbles (but you know they will anyway).

Samsung may finally give us a rollable phone

(Image credit: Samsung)

Read more here.

Samsung has shown off rollable concepts before, but the latest rumor suggests the company may finally be ready to bring one to market. According to The Elec, Samsung is reportedly switching directions and focusing its efforts on getting the rollable device ready for a launch potentially during the second half of 2024. That puts the device launch roughly around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 successor.

There isn't much known about the device, but it could unfurl to greet users with a 12.4-inch display with an under-display camera.

According to The Elec, Samsung likely feels some kind of way about Huawei launching the first tri-fold phone, the Mate XT. Samsung likely wants to beat everyone else to the rollable finish line (something we expected from LG years ago).

Wear OS gets a boost for health data

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Read more here.

You may have heard of Masimo, the company that almost got the Apple Watch banned for infringing on patents related to blood oxygen monitoring. Well, the company is taking its tech elsewhere and partnering with Google to help develop a new reference platform for Wear OS watches to utilize Masimo's biosensing technology.

According to Masimo, Wear OS OEMs will be free to design their phones however they want, while Masimo will design and test the internal components for health tracking/sensing. This also includes the companion app, although it's unclear how this will be handled.

Nonetheless, the partnership should help boost Wear OS health tracking and may even encourage more OEMs to step in and join the platform. Following the recent Apple lawsuit, the timing of the partnership is suspect, but we're not complaining.

The Quest 3s could be cheaper than expected

(Image credit: dpxl on arca.live)

Read more here.

Meta Connect 2024 kicks off on September 25, and we are expecting the company to launch some new hardware at the event. One device we hope to see is the Meta Quest 3s, which will likely be a cheaper, more accessible version of the current Meta Quest 3. We weren't sure how much cheaper it would be, but now we may have an idea, thanks to an Amazon leak.

According to the image, the Meta Quest 3s may start at just $299, which is $200 cheaper than its flagship sibling. The image also shows what the Quest 3s may look like, featuring a similar overall design but with two sets of three individual lenses on the front. We also expect the device to be powered by the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 for better performance, although it will likely feature Fresnel lenses instead of pancake ones, which is likely to keep costs down.

If this is to be believed, a $299 price point for a newer VR headset would likely do well, especially ahead of the holidays, for anyone still wanting to get their hands on a Quest VR headset but not wanting to get the older Quest 2.

A glimpse at Android Automotive 15

(Image credit: Google)

Read more here.

Android Automotive is Google's integrated car infotainment system, and thanks to Android 15, it's expected to get a big update later this year. Google revealed features arriving in the system on its AOSP page, which users may find helpful on their next drive.

Among these additions is the ability to connect personal Bluetooth headsets to your car, which could be nice to have for passengers or while parked while you listen to music or enjoy a YouTube video. Another useful feature is a persistent hotspot, which could allow riders to connect their devices while on multiple trips.

Android Automotive may also gain an Android Auto feature with a homescreen dock, which would allow users to pin apps for faster access.

Read more about what's expected in the next major Android Automotive update, which is expected at some point this year. However, it's worth noting that OEMs will be free to implement the features they see fit in their devices.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: