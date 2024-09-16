Your car's software is in for major updates with Android Automotive 15

What you need to know

Google has detailed what's coming up next for drivers through its patch notes for Android Automotive 15.

The Android 15 variant will look to bring a persistent Wi-Fi hotspot feature, personal Bluetooth headset listening, and more.

It's unclear when Google will drop Android Automotive 15 to cars and drivers; however, rumors claim Android 15 for mobile could arrive in October.

Google is working on bringing a few important updates to cars running Android Automotive with a uniquely crafted Android 15 variant.

The software's 24Q3 release notes were spotted by Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority) who went deeper into its future features. Of the new features, Rahman discovered Google will include "Wi-Fi Hotspot Persistence." This feature will let drivers create a hotspot and "maintain it" throughout "multiple driving sessions."

Google is also working on adding Bluetooth support for proper headphones with Android Automotive 15. Rahman says the company needed to rebuild the Bluetooth software from the ground up to bring this functionality in. With it seemingly ready to go, passengers can connect their Bluetooth headsets to a car for a personal listening experience.

The setting to do so appears is within the "Audio Output device" menu under Audio Settings. Google's changelog warns users that "only one media or audio stream can be active over Bluetooth at a time, source or sink." This means that if your headset is hooked up, you won't be able to attach your phone to your car's Bluetooth.

Speaking of audio, Android 15 for Automotive will include HD and DAB quality standards for radio. Google states this update will help vehicle OEMs "integrate radio features in automotive devices."

Other features include the following:

Refreshed profile lock challenge. Added a standardized screen lock challenge across Android Automotive.

Added a standardized screen lock challenge across Android Automotive. Settings update. Added new options to provide more control of UWB devices.

Added new options to provide more control of UWB devices. Data and subscription plan messaging. A reference UX to present the option to renew paid connectivity at the user's point of need.

A reference UX to present the option to renew paid connectivity at the user's point of need. Emergency shutdown support. Improves the car power management service to alert system apps that an emergency condition has triggered a shut-down.

(Image credit: Waze)

Android Automotive is also preparing to roll out a new dock for pinned apps. Rahman states these "favorite" applications will be found in a new bottom bar for quicker access. Elsewhere, Google detailed its new "Ambient View" for IVI screens (display units behind headrests). This mode will activate whenever the display is not in use.

Rahman suspects this will act similar to the screen savers Google has implemented for Chromecast devices.

With the newest features highlighted for Android Automotive 15, users are just waiting for it to arrive. Google hasn't stated when vehicles (and drivers by extension) can expect to download/install the new Android 15 update.

One of Android Automotive's most notable updates arrived last year when Google brought an improved hands-free experience. Waze was built into the software alongside a new "Android for Cars App Library." A highlight of the update was the Coolwalk UI, which let drivers see everything important at a glance with useful touch options closer to the wheel.

It's also nice to see Google giving Android 15 love to drivers and cars — but the rest of us are still waiting on the mobile version. There are rumors that it could drop in October, so we'll see. Regardless, Google is working away on the software's expected December feature drop as QPR1 Beta 2 arrived last week. Among the massive number of bug fixes, a few of Google's newest features were spotted within the code.