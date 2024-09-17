Android 15 volume panel will have useful audio controls for Pixel Buds Pro users

What you need to know

A new report shows that Google has brought the Noise Control option for Android 15 back to the redesigned volume panel.

Users with the Pixel Buds Pro can now quickly swap between ANC and transparency mode again after the button's sudden disappearance.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 arrived last week and showcased the potential Android 16 Quick Settings panel.

Google was spotted rolling out an audio feature addition to Android 15 to prepare for its official launch.

Android 15 is beginning to receive an update containing the return of the "Noise Control" option for connected audio devices. As detailed by Mishaal Rahman on X, this button should give users easier control over the ANC and transparency modes of earbuds like the Pixel Buds Pro.

In the volume panel, users will find the Noise Control option in line with Spatial Audio and Live Captions. Tapping the new button will show the previously mentioned earbud modes alongside an "off" option.

Android 15 originally missed this option due to a redesign. Its return to the volume panel should make it easier for users to swap between listening modes when necessary.

Google is starting to roll out the "Noise Control" button in Android 15's volume panel! This "Noise Control" button lets you change between ANC and transparency mode on your Pixel Buds Pro.Tapping this button actually opens a Slice provided by the Google Pixel Buds app. This… pic.twitter.com/DamV4QmMt2September 15, 2024

Google was spotted rolling out a redesign for Android 15's volume panel in April during Developer Preview 2. The new panel offers a much larger, clearer look at your pill-shaped volume sliders. Muting a stream is now done by tapping the sound's source icon. With the choice to expand or shrink the redesigned panel, switching to a set of Pixel Buds Pro saw the exclusion of Noise Control.

Rahman adds that the button, or "Slice," is brought about thanks to the Pixel Buds app to bring control of the earbuds to the volume panel. Google's return of the option brings some much-needed convenience back to the volume panel.

In other news, Google rolled out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 for enrolled testers last week. The patch had many Pixel fixes for Bluetooth and other system bugs. However, the update included glimpses into some upcoming features like a Quick Panel redesign. Users were also surprised by the arrival of "desktop windowing" during that update.

Like the volume panel, it seems Google wants to rework the Quick Settings menu. While the company has advanced its development, rumors claim we likely won't see this until Android 16 — but there's always hope.

We're still waiting for Android 15 to hit devices, though rumors claim it could happen in October.