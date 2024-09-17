Early ROG Phone 9 leak teases an 'upgraded' display

What you need to know

Early rumors about the next ASUS ROG Phone suggest there will be a display "upgrade."

Rumors fail to detail those upgrades; however, a database listing shows the phone will likely sport 65W charging again.

The ROG Phone 8 series was a drastic shift in design from the Phone 7 as ASUS revamped the display, thinned the device, and changed its rear LEDs.

It looks like it's that time again for ROG Phone rumors, as a new post claims the next device could sport a worthy change.

Early leaks stem from Smart Pikachu's post on Weibo, claiming the ROG Phone 9 could see an "upgrade" to its display (via Android Authority). Unfortunately, the tipster didn't specify what this updated display could look like. The publication speculates the Phone 9 could grab a "brighter," "higher resolution" display compared to the Phone 8 series.

The tipster did provide a snapshot of ASUS pushing the alleged ROG Phone 9 through China's Quality Certification Centre. Per the listing, it seems the device will continue to feature 65W wired fast charging. Details about its battery capacity, which comments questioned, were unavailable.

Moreover, it seems the device was tagged with model number ASUSAI2501A.

Other rumors suggest the device will feature 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. These numbers are likely of the device's maximum configuration. For comparison, the ROG Phone 8 Pro offered similar options, though its base offerings were 12/256GB.

The ROG Phone 9 is rumored to grab Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is set to debut in October.

(Image credit: Smart Pikachu / Weibo)

Regarding the supposed display upgrade, the Phone 8 delivered a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with FHD+. At its max, the device could provide a 165Hz refresh rate, which, considering its focus on gaming, is like a dream for mobile gamers. ASUS also protected the device's front panel with Corning's Gorilla Glass 2.

When ASUS teased the device, the company showed off its smaller bezels, turning its display into a more immersive experience. The slight "chin" on the top and bottom of the ROG Phone 7 was gone as ASUS brought in that punch-hole selfie camera.

The soon-to-be predecessor also features 65W wired fast charging. That speed helps recharge the 5,500mAh battery quickly — and it's the battery capacity that we're still wondering about for the Phone 9.

The design of the Phone 8 was also radically different compared to the devices before it. During its launch, ASUS showed off its minimalistic back panel outfitted with a set of 341 programmable LEDs known as "AniMe Vision." The Phone 8 and 8 Pro packed a load of AI-backed programs like "X Capture" to record highlights during intense moments and AI Grabber for quick game-related searches.

With such radical changes, what ASUS has planned for the Phone 9 series is still anyone's guess.