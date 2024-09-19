The Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera is acting wonky after One UI 6.1.1

What you need to know

Reports have surfaced as users provide evidence about a problematic issue with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera following One UI 6.1.1.

The issues seem confined to the device's 16x and 19.9x zoom options as switching to 20x sees them vanish.

Samsung is reportedly aware of the problem and is currently working on a fix; however, no timeframe for its rollout was given.

Samsung's year-old Ultra model is encountering a few strange problems during the rollout of One UI 6.1.1.

As reiterated by Tarun Vats on X, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera is suffering because of the One UI 6.1.1 update. According to their findings, photos are experiencing blurry photos and strange ghost shadows. This occurrence doesn't always happen, as it was noted that users are encountering this with the 16x and 19.9x zooms.

The tipster offered some relief, stating users experiencing this problem can adjust their "Intelligent optimization" settings.

Dropping things down to "minimum" or "medium" could offer relief.

Galaxy S23 users, beware! ⚠️ The new One UI 6.1 update(CXH7) is causing blurry photos with ghost shadows when zooming between 16x and 19.9x. 👻Temporary fix: Lower your Intelligent optimization settings to Medium or Minimum.Repost #GalaxyS23Ultra #Samsung #OneUI6 pic.twitter.com/UDr4VfW4i3September 17, 2024

Elsewhere, SamMobile chimed into the situation, stating that the issue is confined to the 16x and 19.9x zoom options. Swapping into the 20x zoom range makes those problems vanish. Luckily, it seems Samsung is already on the case following several consumer reports on the community forum.

A Samsung community moderator recently responded to a thread regarding the S23 Ultra problems. They state that the issues have been reproduced and "confirmed." More importantly, the company is preparing a fix, and a notification about it will be posted once it's available.

One UI 6.1.1 packs a huge assortment of Galaxy AI features for all eligible devices, as it started rolling out early in September. The Galaxy S24 series was the first to receive it, followed by the recent foldable lineup, and now the S23 series. Productivity AI features like Note Assist, PDF Overlay Translation, and Sketch to Image debut.

Additionally, Chat Assist and translation tools arrive for better on-device AI assistance.

Of course, the rollout and significance of One UI 6.1.1 have severely delayed the launch of One UI 7 (Android 15). Following Samsung's recent dreary update, it seems we're still in the waiting room. A member of its beta team responded to users, stating software "stability" is still an issue alongside features.

A potential rollout date wasn't provided, meaning it's still anyone's guess.