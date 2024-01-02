Microsoft Copilot sneaks into the Play Store with GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 models

What you need to know

Microsoft has quietly launched a dedicated app for its Copilot AI assistant on the Play Store for Android.

The app utilizes OpenAI's GPT-4 model (free for users) and its DALL-E 3 model, which helps with text-to-image generation capabilities.

Microsoft debuted Copilot for desktop computers back in May, and it felt similar to Cortana's quick AI help whenever called through the taskbar.

Microsoft's new "centralized" AI assistant has become available to Android phones in the wild in a new form.

The app was spotted by Techosarusrex on X on the Google Play Store and users can begin downloading it to take advantage of a few key areas (via Neowin). Microsoft explains users will be able to ask the AI chatbot questions, create images through its text-to-image generation software, and ask it to write content for them.

More importantly, the company explains the Copilot app leverages OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 models. The latter is said to handle most of the "imaginative" queries and commands users may have, such as delivering a description for its image generation.

The Copilot app's "Image Creator" is said to help users create items for social media, generate logo designs, create illustrations for books, and visualize film and storyboards. The other side of this involves the AI's capabilities in drafting emails and summarizing lengthy pieces of text.

Per usual with AI, Microsoft offers a quick disclaimer about the AI, stating "surprises and mistakes are possible."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft Copilot / Google Play Store) (Image credit: Microsoft Copilot / Google Play Store) (Image credit: Microsoft Copilot / Google Play Store)

Users can now head to the Play Store and download the Microsoft Copilot app for free.

The Microsoft Build developer conference took place in May, when we were introduced to Copilot. The AI was detailed to launch for Windows 11 eligible computers in June 2023 and felt like Cortana reborn. Accessible through a computer's taskbar, Copilot can conduct much of what its dedicated Android app can.

Additionally, the app was an easier alternative for users looking to utilize Bing Chat's AI plugins (now rebranded as Copilot) present in Microsoft Edge on desktop.

Moreover, Copilot's Android app gives users access to OpenAI's GPT-4 model for free. Unlike the official ChatGPT app, which launched in July, users have to pay to access Chat GPT-4's features.

The addition of a dedicated Copilot app is broadening the way users can interact with OpenAI's software. While Copilot has existed in the Microsoft Edge app for a while, users could also pop in the Search & Chat widget from Bing, as well.