Like most apps in the world, WhatsApp is in English by default unless you chose a different language while setting it up the first time. If you would like to switch over to another tongue afterwards, you need to change it manually. Here's how you can manually change WhatsApp's language settings.

How to manually change WhatsApp's language settings

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Settings.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

4. Tap the Chats option.

5. Head into App Language.

6. Change the language according to your needs.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Switching the language within WhatsApp takes effect immediately. If you don't like what you see, going back to the previous tongue is just as easy. You can follow the exact same instructions to revert your WhatsApp app language back to the one that you had before.

Going global with WhatsApp

WhatsApp's internally supported app languages vary according to the region you're in. Since I am based out of Bangladesh at the moment, you can see that only English and Bengali are available to me within WhatsApp's app language settings.

Overall, there are a total of 40 different languages available to users within WhatsApp. Apart from the internal setting that I just showed you how to use, you can also choose your app language when you first install and setup the messaging app on your phone.

Of course, if you're using a Google Pixel 6 series phone, you already have access to on-device translation which eliminates the need to change the app language settings manually. Non-Pixel users are likely to benefit from WhatsApp's language settings a lot more than others.

If you're a multilingual individual, learn how to use Google Translate and its treasure hoard of features. The app gives you access to over 133 languages and you can easily translate text using handy tools such as the Google Translate widget and mini-widgets built inside Gboard.