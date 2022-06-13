How many languages are now available on Google Translate?
Here's how many languages Google has added to Google Translate so far.
Following the addition of 24 languages at Google I/O 2022, Google Translate now supports 133 tongues in total on the platform.
Google and communication
Google has developed an extensive arsenal of tools to encourage better communications across the globe. Google Translate is the most prominent of the lot, and definitely one of the most helpful platforms in the world. What's admirable is Google's efforts in keeping the platform alive and flourishing. As witnessed at I/O 2022, the Alphabet-owned tech giant is always adding languages to the free online translation tool. After the introduction of two dozen new languages to Translate at I/O 2022, Translate supports a whopping total of 133 languages.
You really start to appreciate the beauty of it all when integration with features like Google Lens, Google Search, and Gboard tie in. The fact that we can now take pictures with our smartphone cameras on even the cheapest of Android phones, and then translate the text from them is just darn impressive. Making these tools free makes them accessible to a much wider audience across many more devices.
Pixel 6 devices can take things even further with Google Translate, showcasing the true potential of such a powerful translation tool. If you don't know what I'm talking about, look into Google's Live Translate feature. Found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices exclusively, Live Translate is capable of performing on-device translations. You can automatically translate text messages, apps, and even generate translated closed captions on the Google Pixel 6 series.
The number of languages supported by the Google Live Translate feature is pretty limited right now. Besides adding 24 more tongues to Translate at I/O 2022, Google also increased the number of supported languages for Live Translate, bringing the total to ten. Hopefully, as time passes, Google will not only continue to add and improve support for more languages on Google Translate, but also Live Translate.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
