How to block and report contacts in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a handy Android app that allows you to send free text messages, audio snippets, files, and various forms of expressive media such as emojis, stickers, and GIFs. Since you can find anyone on WhatsApp as long as you have their number, a problem arises.

If an unwanted individual has been calling or texting you on the app, you can simply block and report that person in WhatsApp. It's a straightforward process that keeps you safe from potential scams, phishing, and malware. Here's how you can block and report contacts in WhatsApp.

The following steps are applicable to any phone, whether it's a flagship or a budget Android device. You cannot block and report a contact on WhatsApp Web.

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Tap on the chat with the contact you want to block.

3. Select the three vertical buttons in the upper-right corner.

4. Tap More.

At this point you'll notice that the drop-down menu has two relevant options. You can either tap just Report, or proceed to tap Block to do both.

5. Press Block.

6. Check the Report contact box.

7. Tap Block once again.

Once you have reported and blocked a contact, you will no longer receive calls and texts from them in WhatsApp. The chat will be archived automatically, and reporting the contact will also clear your chat history.

While it is possible to remove a contact from your blocked list in WhatsApp, bear in mind that unblocking wont bring back any chats you lost or messages sent to you while the person was blocked.

If you just want to take a break from an individual, it is better to mute notifications for their chat. When you feel ready, simply unmute the contact in WhatsApp and you'll be good to go. This keeps your chat history and everything intact.

WhatsApp security matters

If you value your privacy — and you should — then review your WhatsApp privacy settings every so often. I like to monitor my security and visibility in all the social media apps that I use. This helps me to stay safe by keeping spam and ill-wishers at bay.

Our data is vulnerable in more ways than we can imagine, so it's best to block and report suspicious contacts. To prevent losing your account under whatever circumstance, make sure you've enabled two-factor authentication in WhatsApp and other core apps.

If you are a parent, I highly encourage you to take all the necessary steps for keeping your kids safe online. Don't neglect yourself either. We have a dedicated guide to Android security that should help you tighten your defenses.