Google Vids reaches 'general access' for AI video creation in Workspace

What you need to know

Google highlighted the wider "general" launch of its new "Vids" app for Workspace users.

Google Vids leverages Gemini for several AI-backed tools when creating videos, ranging from generated voice-overs to image/video and music suggestions.

Google detailed the new app during the Cloud Next 2024 event in April before it hopped into testing this past summer.

Google's latest major AI venture has exited testing and it becoming available for more Workspace users.

The company highlighted the "general availability" of its AI-backed video creation app, Google Vids. The post states users can "easily build" videos by leveraging its AI model Gemini for assistance. The app has generative AI features through its new "help me create" button. One standout function of Google Vids is its selection of templates.

Clicking "help me create" will reportedly produce Gemini's assistance based on your work. Google states its AI software can suggest a "script" for use or to serve as inspiration.

The templates Google alluded to are "use-based," meaning Workspace users may find the design they prefer to use in ads, meetings, and more. On a support page, the company states that users can find these templates within the sidebar. These templates deliver a frame from which users can build off of. Google states users can choose different animations, transitions, and more.

The post adds that users will find a built-in recording studio when creating videos. From there, Workspace users can record themselves, a narration, a screen recording, or audio. However, Google Vids leans heavily on AI assistance, meaning Gemini can create a voice-over for you. The company states this feature is available at the bottom of the script panel.

(Image credit: Google / YouTube)

Google then extends a warning to Workspace users interested in the Vids app. While it is expanding to "select" subscription plans, "AI-powered features like 'help me create' and AI voice-overs" remain free until December 31, 2025. The company states a "limit" may be applied to such features by 2026, but it will provide a follow-up alert around that time if it's happening.

The Google Vids expansion includes Workspace Business (Standard/Plus), Enterprise (Standard/Plus), Education Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus. Moreover, a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-on will find Google Vids.

The feature has started making its rounds and its rollout should be completed within 15 days.

Google first debuted its Vids app for Workspace during the Cloud Next 2024 event in April. This was followed up with a testing phase that kicked off this past summer. The company detailed Google Vids as an AI-backed tool to assist with generating storyboards alongside a wealth of editing/stylizing options. What's more, Gemini was stated to offer more suggestions when you can't decide between stock videos, images, and background music.

Additionally, Google Vids provides a "View and Collaborate" function. This lets other users (with a Workspace account) come in and work with you on a project. There is an option to "create and copy;" however, Google states this is available to "select editions."