Google shows how Gemini Live can help you land a job in Super Bowl ad

Google shared its Super Bowl commercial plans ahead of the big game this Sunday.

You can get a sneak peek at the ads that will air during the game on YouTube.

Google's upcoming Super Bowl ad is an emotional piece that comes 15 years after the company's first-ever ad spot.

Ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 9, Google shared its slate of advertisements showcasing Pixel phones and Gemini software in a blog post. The commercial that will air during the game, titled "Dream Job," debut 15 years after Google's first-ever ad was screened alongside the Super Bowl.

It's an emotional piece showing how the conversational Gemini Live can help everyday people prep for interviews, and there are already over 100 comments under the YouTube video talking about how it made viewers feel. In the company's own words, "Dream Job" follows a father prepping for an interview who "taps into the valuable lessons he’s learned as a parent, transforming his experiences into compelling answers and boosting his confidence."

Dream Job | Google Pixel SB Commercial 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Google is rolling a separate "Party Blitz" commercial on digital channels and social media. It follows a boyfriend trying to hold his own during the Super Bowl with a comical amount of football knowledge in front of his girlfriend's family and friends. "Even though the boyfriend ends up fumbling at times, it's a relatable story that shows how AI can help you navigate unexpected situations with a little more knowledge," Google writes.

Both of these ad spots highlight how Gemini Live works on the Google Pixel 9 series. Gemini Live is a conversational voice assistant that leverages AI to communicate with users with natural language, making it more accessible than traditional AI chatbots. After debuting exclusively for Google One AI Premium subscribers last year, it then became available for free to all users in October 2024.

Google Pixel 9 with Gemini Live | Party Blitz - YouTube Watch On

There will be quite a few appearances from Google before and during the Super Bowl. You can keep an eye out for a pre-game YouTube commercial to kick things off. As announced in January, Google will also run 50 ads in as many local markets to highlight how small business use Gemini in Workspace in their home market. Finally, the company has creator content and in-game experiences planned for the once-in-a-year event.

"As people all across the U.S. come together this Sunday, Gemini Live on Pixel can help you learn, plan, create and get things done — even if it’s just mastering football trivia," the company writes.