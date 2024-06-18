Google rolls out new lens controls to older Pixel phones

What you need to know

Pixel Camera app bearing 9.4.103.641377609.23 introduces new General and Pro tabs for older Pro models.

Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6 Pro users can choose between Auto and Manual lens selection options, like the flagship Pixel 8 Pro handset.

The zoom buttons, like 1x and 2x, have been replaced by UW, W, and T with the new update.

Google Pixel Camera is getting a new update that brings in new settings and exclusive features from the Pixel 8 Pro to other Pixel phones.

As noted by 9to5Google, the new changes with the latest Pixel camera app update bearing the 9.4.103.641377609.23 version start with the ability to choose a specific lens to capture a shot, as previously seen on the Pixel 8 Pro. Older Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel Fold will now have the feature tucked under the “Lens Selection, “ which provides Auto or Manual options.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Interestingly, the Lens Selection is now buried under the Photo Settings section in the camera app, which is split into two tabs: General and Pro — a new addition as part of the latest update rollout.

The other interesting change is the replacement of the zoom buttons right above the shutter button. Instead of 1x or 2x buttons, Pixel users will now get to see UltraWide (UW), Wide (W), and Telephoto (T) options, making it easier for beginners to differentiate. The primary camera for the respective device will launch as default (W) whenever users open the camera app.

Image 1 of 2 Pixel Camera Settings "New" (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The RAW/ JPEG picker, previously hidden in the Advanced Settings section, has also been moved to the new Pro tab. However, like the Pixel 8 Pro, other Pixel owners won’t be able to select the Resolution for the image, notes 9to5.

Similarly, the “Store video efficiently” settings are also shifted to Settings> Video under Video Stabilization and Audio Zoom toggles. It was also earlier tucked away under Advanced Preference.

The publication further indicates that the HDR+ Improved Frame Selection feature is likely included in the new update for devices including Pixel 6 and above, alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

For the aforementioned device owners, the update is already live on Google Play Store. On the other hand, Google has also rolled out new features in the recent Feature drop for Pixel phones and Pixel Watch models.