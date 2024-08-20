Google might pair Pixel Screenshots with Circle to Search for rediscovery

What you need to know

An APK dive offers an early glimpse into Google's plans to integrate Pixel Screenshots in Circle to Search.

After highlighting an area, users can "save" a photo to Pixel Screenshots to return later and leverage Gemini's capabilities for rediscovery.

The Pixel Screenshots app debuted alongside several more Pixel 9 AI features like "Call Notes" and Gemini Live.

Google may continue iterating on Circle to Search by implementing a recently debuted AI-based feature.

An APK teardown by Android Authority shows that Google is reportedly working on integrating Pixel Screenshots into Circle to Search. As shown in the demo, when highlighting a portion of your screen, users will find a new "Save" button in the options row above the selected area.

It seems Google will produce a splash screen when users tap that button for the first time. The company states that saving what's been circled will help you "remember what you find." It adds, "the highlighted section of your screen will be saved to screenshots." This is about Pixel Screenshots as attempting to view the photo throws you into the app — and the image in question.

Users can add a note about the screenshot or share it alongside information about when it was taken.

The integration was spotted in the Google app's latest beta version (15.32.37.29.arm64). There's no telling when this will roll out, despite how far along the development appears.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Another aspect of this integration is the text box beneath a saved screenshot from Circle to Search that states "Processing Paused." It explains that the screenshot taken is not "AI enabled" and informs the user that they must do so in their settings to leverage Gemini's intelligence.

This is where the rediscovery side of Pixel Screenshot's implementation into Circle to Search comes into play.

Following the Pixel 9, one exciting feature was Pixel Screenshots and how Google is increasing the usefulness of such pictures. Aside from automatic organization, the feature leverages Gemini's AI to process and understand the available information in a photo. Additionally, users can inquire about something specific to Gemini in the screenshot to help.

In other cases, the app will recognize where a screenshot was snapped (like Google Maps) and ask the user if they'd like to research it.

This was one of a few Pixel 9 exclusive Gemini features that Google detailed during its event last week. Gemini Live was the other side of things; a conversational variant of the model that helps users understand a host of topics. Gemini's new overlay brings text-to-image generation to more places like Messages and Gmail.