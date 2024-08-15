Google Meet gets a fresh makeover with on-the-go calling and 'stacked' effects

What you need to know

Google Meet is starting to roll out a new update today (August 14), packed with a UI overhaul and a couple of new features.

The new calling layout is said to make it easier to reach the features you need while also introducing an "on-the-go" mode on Android and iOS.

Google recently started rolling out an update for Meet that brings Gemini to meetings for automatic AI-generated notes.

Following the Made by Google event, the company is detailing a major overhaul for its video calling app on Android.

In a blog post, the complete Google Meet overhaul kicked off by detailing how the update brings better accessibility to its features. The company states mobile users will find a new layout with call control buttons that "mirror" the meeting. This new layout features a text chat, giving folks who can't speak a chance to share links and more.

On top of that, it seems Google Meet is leaning on its AI prowess to toss in live captions during a call. The post adds that these captions are available in over 70 languages as its rollout begins.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

The other side of this Meet rework is an "on-the-go" mode. Rolling out for Android and iOS, Google states this mode is audio-only supported with "larger, easier-to-press" controls. The company has implemented its call-switching function to Meet on mobile.

If you're on your computer, the post states that users can easily transfer the meeting to their Android phone or tablet without missing a beat.

Screen sharing is also making its debut on mobile devices with this update. It seems to function similarly to the web-based variant. Users can quickly showcase photos and other content directly from their devices. Joining that is a small update to Google Meet's emojis, filters, and video backgrounds.

(Image credit: Google)

Google states that its update to the "flair" side of Meet introduces "stack effects." Users on mobile can add a background to their video feed alongside a filter and "accessories." Moreover, this Android drop brings emoji reactions during meetings, a feature those on the web have access to already.

Despite the rollout beginning today, Google says it will continue over the "next few months." Meanwhile, users are advised to keep their Google Meet app updated as the feature's availability won't be the same for everyone.

Earlier this week, Google detailed another update hitting Meet, which is set to let the service "take notes for me." The feature echoed Workspace's Duet AI in the sense that Gemini will handle the automatic AI-generated note-taking function. Users who join late can tap the pencil icon to see a brief meeting summary. Additionally, notes taken by the AI are saved into a document within the meeting owner's Drive.

They can then share those notes with everyone after the fact to ensure no one's left out of the loop.