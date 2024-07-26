A more intuitive foldable and tablet experience hits Google's Workspace apps

What you need to know

Google highlighted an update for Android foldables and tablets that refines the experience of Gmail and Chat.

Gmail now provides a formatting bar for different fonts and lists while also implementing Smart Compose.

Google has been spotted upgrading its multitasking experience in Android 15 for its upcoming Fold, which is a trend the company has done before ahead of major launches.

Google is starting to roll out an update for a couple of Workspace apps that should enhance the foldable and tablet experience.

The company detailed updates arriving for Gmail and Chat in a Workspace update post. The initial wave begins with Gmail, which Google states foldable and tablet users will notice a new formatting bar when composing emails. The bar contains font-changing options and the choice to create a bulleted list.

Another update brings Smart Compose to larger mobile displays in Gmail. Now, foldables and tablets can enjoy "intelligently" autocompleted emails. Google states that the feature functions similarly to its web-based counterpart or what Android phone users experience. While writing, Gmail will suggest text to help you wrap up sooner.

Users can accept Smart Compose's suggested text by swiping over it or by hitting "Tab" on an external keyboard.

Speaking of external keyboards, Google states Gmail has picked up a shortcut menu to help folks utilizing these tools have an easier time. Available for Gmail and the Google Chat app, pressing "?" on your keyboard will produce "Shortcuts." Users will see a list of shortcuts usable in the "current app," which would be Gmail in this case.

Users can press "C" to quickly compose an email or "A" to reply to everyone.

Google states all Workspace customers, individual subscribers, and personal accounts are receiving this update. The update has started rolling out and you should begin noticing it today (July 26) and beyond.

This update comes at an interesting time, considering the evidence in Android 15's code points toward even better multitasking for Google's Pixel Fold. It seems the company is interested in making it easier for users to use apps side-by-side. More importantly, the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold could receive a resolution change to 2076x2152.

It's not entirely atypical of Google to begin refining certain areas of its ecosystem ahead of major launches. The company's next hardware event will take place on August 13, after all.